Sen. Luján speaks about stroke recovery: ‘It kind of changed my perspective,’ May 7
"Congratulations on a positive road to recovery, Senator. I'm glad it looks as if you'll be OK, and I'm glad you've had the support and kindness that can make all the difference. I hope you'll be representing New Mexico for many years to come." Charlotte Rowe
"Why me? None of us knows. I was in great health and extremely active and at a good weight at 59. Was working late in the CMR Building one day, and, at about 6 p.m., suddenly the room spun, I could not focus my eyes on anything, even to dial the phone, and could barely walk without falling down. ... [It] was, as much as anyone could diagnose, a transient ischemic attack. A blip of a stroke, not The Big One. But scary enough. Take care, Ben Ray." Khal Spencer
"Ben Ray, glad you are doing so well in your recovery. As bad as it was, your experience is a valuable lesson for all of us to increase our knowledge of stroke warning signs. The quicker a stroke victim gets help the better the chances. Like you did. Keep up your great rehab work." John Bigelow
