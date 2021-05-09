Worker shortage leads Santa Fe businesses to offer hefty bonuses, May 5
"Free money from the government will kill our small businesses! It needs to stop, there is PLENTY of work everywhere." Kelly Wilson
"As they say, in Santa Fe, good help is hard to find … and so is bad help." Bob Chilton
"Don'tcha just hate them socialists? All the time tryin' to help people who ain't even rich. Outrageous." John Cook
"The government gave us PPP so that we could hire back employees but the also provided enhanced and extended unemployment benefits so that job seekers could stay out of the work force. The Department of Labor must make those receiving benefits prove the cannot find work, and stop penalizing employers with increased Unemployment taxes for employees who refuse work." Christina Gill
"I agree, these people should prove they are looking for work before they can get the assistance." John Tallent
"$500 is hefty? Worker shortage?! Who does these articles?" Marissa Roybal
"New Mexico's strict lockdown policies trashed my business. Looking to start up in a more prosperous state." Melanie Boudar
"Pay them a decent wage, treat them with a little respect and they will gladly work." Karen Martinez
"With states reinstating the work search for unemployment I really think New Mexico should do the same. Those of us who are in the workforce are drowning." Samantha Deherrera
