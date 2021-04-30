Lujan Grisham: New Mexico is ‘conquering COVID,’ April 28
“Please get vaccinated folks!” Sabine Strohem
“All in all, I think our governor has done an admirable job dealing with the pandemic. She has consistently followed the science in making her decisions and it has given results. I do hope we can start to ease back from some of the restrictions and start rebuilding our state’s economy after this horrific year.” B. Rosen
“I agree. The Governor’s actions protected New Mexicans and saved New Mexican lives. I am grateful.” J.B. Weinberg
“Governor [Michelle] Lujan Grisham, who previously headed the state health department, was headlined in the New York Times as the nation’s most successful governor combatting the pandemic.” Michael Kiley
“Interesting, we could possibly open back up within nine weeks. Yet some states like Michigan, Oregon and Washington are ratcheting restrictions back up. Don’t get your hopes up, folks. As those states go, New Mexico tends to follow.” Andrew Lucero
“Closing everything down was not the answer. Other states took less dramatic measures and are doing better than we are.” Shawn Fairman
“Living in fear. Our forefathers would of rather died on their feet than live on their knees.” Steven Grant Washburn
