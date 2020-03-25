In New Mexico, coronavirus is a disease for the young(er) set, March 23
“You are all missing a key fact. Even a low rate of hospitalizations will overwhelm your community and health systems. Therein lies the problem, not your stupid posts about low rates of extreme cases. If you do the calculation your city will soon be overwhelmed without strong actions.” Mike Mehring
“I think the numbers also partially reflect the lack of concern for social distancing exhibited by the ‘younger set.’ ” Peter Neal
“That’s because older folks are likely staying home and washing their hands.” Virginia Bell-Pringle
“Because this age range won’t stay home.” Megan Rodriguez“Excellent recovery rates. Excellent.” Judi Arbs
“I am staying in my house, making sure everything returns back to normal ASAP. I’m doing my part.” Oleg Bolotov
