Santa Fe installs signs at busy intersections to curb panhandling, March 3
“ ‘We’re not doing enough to combat homelessness, and you shouldn’t either!’ I guess signs are cheaper than paying for housing and services for the homeless.” Daniel Werwath
“Supporting local charities is fine, but there are things that local charities can’t or won’t provide for people in need (e.g. toilet paper). If you don’t want to give money to people who panhandle, don’t. If you want to support people in need, start by not assuming you know better than they do what those needs are. I will continue giving money to people on the margins and not to The Life Link and their multimillion dollar annual budget.” A. Lace
“Mixed feelings. I’m the lady who saves all of her dollar bills in her car ashtray to hand out to panhandlers.” Cheryl Odom
“l keep helping. For women I buy old purses at Goodwill. I put $5, soap, wash cloth, sanitary items and when possible, a gift card to McDonald’s.” Maria Bautista
“I don’t think anybody will read the signs — they don’t read the ones that are already up.” Daniel Gonzales
“A lot of panhandling ordinances have been challenged by the ACLU with a lot of success. [Albuquerque’s] ordinance got invalidated because there’s not enough of a public safety concern to justify the intrusion onto panhandling rights (First Amendment Free Speech). Those signs are about all the city can do. At this point, it’s more in the people’s hands than the government’s as to what happens since panhandlers are only gonna stick around as long as they get money.” Smitty G BozeDenovich
“Ew I hate this. We always give what we can when we can and will continue to do this. This post makes me incredibly sad.” Miranda Cheney Gonzales
“People in this town can’t even read or obey signs that state no left turns and such. They’re not going to pay attention to these signs.” Danielle Ramona
“At least it’s something. Better than nothing.” Michelle Martinez
“Fact is, until the people STOP giving them money, they will continue. I see complaints all the time about the panhandlers but literally every intersection I am at, I see at least one vehicle giving them money.” Carra Webster
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.