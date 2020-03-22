Governor updates public on COVID-19; 28 infected, 5 in Santa Fe County, March 18
"A hard thing, but the right decision. Support your local businesses by buying gift cards online, by ordering take out, and sharing what you can to keep community food pantries stocked." Susan Rankert
"Probably nobody will read this but I'm wondering if you are aware that there is an ad on the story selling hand sanitizer at $8 a bottle. That's if you buy five." Susan Dorn
"She is a wonderful governor!" Kathryn King Coleman
"Hard decision, whichever way to go. Just know we are praying." Clay Martin, minister at Jefferson St Church of Christ in Hobbs.
