Albuquerque Tea Party president sues Lujan Grisham over coronavirus lockdown, March 25
“Wow. This is for the safety of everyone. And that’s what some people don’t get I guess. They [would] just rather be selfish than care about the health and well being of others.” Marisol Rodriguez
“I don’t care about him but I care about everyone else he might endanger.” Ellen Herr
“Must add my comment oh how ridiculous and disruptive Mr. Taylor is to our community. Someone has already died by taking President Trump’s advice on a remedy he said to use. This pandemic will worsen with the actions of Mr. Taylor. We all need to stay at home to avoid Mr. Taylor’s toxic energy.” Ann Maes
“Nobody died because they took President Trump’s ‘advice.’ They died because they drank fish tank cleaner. Good grief.” Bill Cassara
“Trump did, indeed, publicly advocate for an untested and FDA unapproved drug, chloroquine.” Bruce Taylor
“Thank you, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, and how dare you, Mr. Taylor. I feel like we have a pretty low number of Covid 19 cases this far considering. Some people are running around with no care about spreading this devil of a virus! I believe what she did is what every state should do and I am disappointed in them for not doing so. I am a 43-year-old chemotherapy patient, so I don’t have a lot of hope if I catch this!! I am on self-quarantine but I do have a few at home that have to work.” Jamie Jones
