Governor orders remote work; 17 confirmed New Mexico virus cases, March 15
“Bartenders be damned!” John Puerner
“Some people will never be happy with the decisions that people make, like the governor. ... The governor could have made a cure and someone would complain.” Dan Chase
“New Mexico citizens and Americans generally don’t like to be told what to do, by the government or a virus, and that resistance is showing right now.” Anne Minard
“With many irresponsible people not listening to the preventive measures advised by our state officials we can at some point expect a total lockdown as other countries have. This will be the only option left to slow spread of the virus.” Ed Li
“The governor is not impressing me. First she closed schools, when there is to my knowledge little or no evidence of community spread, and little if any evidence that closing schools would actually slow the spread of the disease.” Dan Frazier
