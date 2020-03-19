New restaurant policy in response to virus has workers worried for future, March 18
“No love for the Asian restaurants in town. They started hurting weeks ago.” Chih Chen
“Santa Fe will no longer have a tourist industry if the Democrats get their way in Congress and refuse to throw a lifeline to the airlines and hotel industry.” Kay Nixon
“The airlines need to change their ways a little before people want to bail them out. Start by paying all employees $15 or more an hour. That’s just basic at this point.” Cyndi Lazarus Carr
“I am visiting Santa Fe, in lieu of Paris. I’ve always loved the City Different for its food and culture, and I come here often from Wyoming. Last night, I noticed a ton of people dining out. … (I was there for takeout.) I was surprised that no one appeared to be wearing gloves and that so many were out for dinner. I want these amazing restaurants to survive, of course, but I urge Santa Feans to do curbside and takeout, with gloves and/or sanitizing. You’ll save lives AND save the restaurants you love. Or maybe buy gift certificates?” Anne Guzzo
