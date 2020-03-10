Up to 30 graves could be at Santa Fe construction site, March 9
“Good luck to the workers.” Dion Herrera
“You want polter- geists, that’s how you get poltergeists.” Teressa K. Medina
“This must be white people graves, since there is so much concern.” Robert M. Johnson
Santa Fe woman on COVID-19 cruise ship trying to keep humor, March 19
“That sucks. Glad she is confined and not infecting Santa Fe. Until they ‘know’ what it is and how to safeguard against it, better to be safe than sorry.” Brian Gutierrez
“I hope she sues Trump for not allowing passengers to get to a hospital to prevent the spread to the entire population of the ship.” Stan Espinosa
