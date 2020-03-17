Trump wants quick checks sent to public in virus response, March 17
“Now that is actually a good idea. UNLIKE skipping payroll taxes which is a back-door way to defund and eliminate Social Security.” Laurie McPherson
“Eager to see how this works out!” Gayle Kuldell
“Start printing the check, they know my address.” Tim Joe
“Andrew Yang would be proud.” Caleb Jennings
“If you’re a Democrat or Trump hater you should refuse any money as a show of solidarity against the Orange Boogeyman.” Trevor Davidson
“You mean if you’re a Republican, you should refuse it on the basis that it is ‘socialism.’ ” Corinna Salazar
