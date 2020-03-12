Four New Mexicans test positive for COVID-19; governor declares public health emergency, March 11
“Today I had a customer in my chair, who halfway through a haircut, doubles over coughing and gasping and for 10 minutes was struggling for breath. Please do not get a haircut if you are feeling ill. Hairdressers interact with dozens of customers in extremely close proximity all day and potentially can infect many in a short space of time.” Holly Barnes Gallegos
“You should not ridicule your customers on a public forum since you are a public servant and rely on tips.” Josephine Vigil
“I wish all four speedy recoveries. My key takeaway from the story is all four are at home and not hooked up to ventilators in ICUs. Is this what the virus looks like for the vast majority of patients?” John Puerner
“Hope and prayers for those with the virus and any who may be infected. Please remember to use caution and consider those who don’t have the luxury of staying home.” A. Lace
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.