Gov. signs bill to provide free breakfast, lunch to low-income students, March 2
“Ridiculous. Just another giveaway to parents who abdicate their basic responsibilities to the taxpayer. How many of these parents have a $1,200 iPhone and a hefty monthly bill?” Garrett M. Walker
“Totally agree. It’s just another way to buy votes. I am sure some people do need assistance and have been getting assistance before this, but this governor needs to be likeable instead of respectable so she gives freebies.” Kyle Renfro
“Good news! Compassion wins out.” Jo Beth Speyer
“New Mexico is a good state. Thank you for doing the good and right thing.” Cathie Gallegos
“Excellent! Let’s hear it for doing the right thing and compassion.” Brooke Remmert
“We will never produce educated adults by trying to teach hungry children.” Janet Monroe
“It should actually be free meals for all kids.” Anna Martinez
“New Mexico Appleseed’s handiwork!” Shyanne Church-Mouse
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.