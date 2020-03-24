Governor announces stepped-up ‘stay-at-home’ order, March 23
“I am trying to do my part. Yes, I too have to go to the grocery store for food for my family, so, yes, you will see me at the store. I applaud our governor for trying to protect all of us New Mexicans from getting this virus, or better yet slowing it down.” Carmen Gurule
“I would like to see MLG talk about the state’s plan and efforts to engage in mass testing. Without testing we are operating blind.” Stefanie Beninato
“Glad the governor’s taking this seriously. If only the residents, judging by the comments here, would as well. No deaths yet in the state. Hope it stays that way. Take care of your elderly relatives/neighbors. It’s particularly dangerous for them.” Leesa Vigil
“I am no fan of D. Trump, but I kind of think he may be correct about everyone going back to business. This virus is tantamount to bad flu. So what? People die, people get infected, some people cover their mouths when sneezing, some don’t … so what? I think measures taken by California, New York, etc. are extreme and 100 percent unnecessary.” Constance Lucero
“Are you a Russian plant? [I’m] sure you would be happy to be among the 2 percent mortalities of the infection.” Joe Danna
“Too bad ignorance is also contagious (for some groups).” David Ford
“We feel very confident with this sharp governor at the helm — and the measures she has taken thus far.” Reta Saffo
“Power-grabbing politicians will destroy our country long before this virus does.” Peter Feldner
