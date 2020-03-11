Public weighs in on possible Richards Avenue extension, March 10
“Here is alternative D — cut right up Sam’s Club parking to Vegas Verdes to Cerrillos. There is a street light right there on Rodeo already and think of it there is no neighborhood that will be effective. All they will be doing is going through a half-empty parking lot. Time for [Sam’s Club] to be part of this community.” Rick Martinez
“I have lived in Rodeo Road since it was a single lane in the early ’70s. There was literally nothing there but the Rodeo Grounds and few houses. The impact of growth has changed the quality of life and the increase in traffic is unbearable. I understand expansion and as someone who has lived in the area, the Richards [extension] is necessary to deal with all the additional growth. No once wants expansion or growth, but it is inevitable.” James D.
