Many shops closed; downtown Santa Fe becomes ghost town, March 21
“Very quiet and difficult here, so many closings and people suddenly out of work. We’re holding together — helping and supporting each other.” Barbara Gage
“As it should be right now. We all individually need to make sacrifices now, to protect the whole.” Renae Moreschini
“Good, it’s nice to have some peace and quite for a while. Maybe we can see more clear skies and smell less car exhaust.” Alfred Padilla
“Five and Dime is open for the people’s essentials. Like toilet paper, medicine, kids’ games. … They are open 9 to 7, usually they’re open till 9 p.m. but, of course, there is this virus that’s going round.” Nicholas Endito
“There are still a few tourists in town, so it’s good there are a few places they can buy what they need, but yes the Plaza, and especially the Railyard have become very lonely places. The Railrunner cancellation immediately stopped the profusion of panhandlers, and the number of homeless on the street has dwindled.” Denise Jimenez
“Upper Crust Pizza is open for pick up or delivery.” Bob Chilton
“Collected Works is not closed. Still taking orders for books.” James Morris
