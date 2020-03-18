Hollywood star’s positive test prompts Candyman closure, March 16
“No doubt he visited other places here too. Might be good to know which ones.” Melissa Williams
“What I admire is that he was honest. How many others visited Candyman without saying they tested positive? Good for him!” Marie Turney Morrison
“Found out some film crew members tried to get tested after the announcement but were refused because they did not show symptoms.” Boyce Berry
“City of Santa Fe, close nonessential businesses now.” Ed Li
“And where else did he happen to go and who else was he in contact with?” Roberta Stack
“Chances are great that he will be fine very, very soon.” Judi Arbs
