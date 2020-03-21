Bernie Sanders needs to leave the race, Our View, March 18
“ How about, no. It’s pretty clear that Sanders supporters will not back Biden.” Francisco Castillo
“ And don’t underestimate the number of Democrats who don’t like and won’t vote for Sanders.” Bruce Mendes
“ We are getting four more years of Dump. Congratulations.” Sara Culler
“ Why?!! He [has] fewer than 300 delegates. Obama was over 300 at the same point in 2008.” Mona Mangham
“ For all practical purposes Sanders has already left it. He could make it official, but why bother?” Randall Swanson
“ Dump wins again.” Sonny Webster
“ Who would have thought y’all wanted Trump again. Congrats on learning nothing from 2016.” Zion Miller
“ Can’t wait for the two senile old fools to mince their words in a debate.” Justin Sachs
“ For the good of the nation, Senator Bernie Sanders IS THE ONLY CHOICE. I will not vote for a business as usual politician who has his ties to corrupt corporations.” Ann Maes
“ Bernie is deciding; he will do the right thing. The unjust criticism that Bernie is a socialist no longer has meaning. For the next few months, the country will be an effectively socialist country, or we will perish.” Joe Danna
“ Doesn’t really matter. Neither one of these candidates has a chance of winning anything but also ran.” Charles Andreoli
