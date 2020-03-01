Lobbyists spent $195K during legislative session, Feb. 27
“If you’re curious why Bernie Sanders is the leading Democratic primary candidate, look no further than the opacity of Presbyterian Healthcare Services. Americans are sick of having their premiums raised and treatments denied so that that money can be turned into dinner parties to buy favor from elected officials.” Rob Morlino
“The legislators are selling us out for peanuts.” David Martinez
“It’s the same old thing. No peso, no say-so.” Alan Courtney
“One person, one vote might be fairer in the eyes of many people. That is irrelevant. Our Founding Fathers did NOT create our country as a republic governed by a direct democracy. Not when it comes to electing a president. Our Founding Fathers created our republic as a representative democracy. That includes the Electoral College. Feel ‘rankled’ about it? Read more about how our country is governed and structured.” Barry Rabkin
“Milan’s explanation of ranked-choice voting is inaccurate. Not enough room to explain it here. And the movement in the U.S. for electing the president by popular vote means states would agree to cast their Electoral College votes for the candidate that receives the nationwide popular vote. ... So, don’t discount either ranked choice voting (which saves tax dollars that fund run-off elections) or using the National Popular Vote solution to electing our presidents with the popular vote.” Linda Garrido
