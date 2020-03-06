In Santa Fe, Susan Rice criticizes Trump’s ‘me-first foreign policy,’ March 5
“This coming from a pathological liar. She didn’t mention or apologize for her horrible lies in the aftermath of Benghazi? How dumb does the Santa Fe Council on International Relations think we are?” John Puerner
“No, it’s about our country, and our people being the priority. Not as my other country.” Jerry Vasilik
Governor says New Mexico has plan for coronavirus, March 4
“We don’t get viruses in New Mexico. We eat beans and chile — the chile burns up the disease and the beans blow them out.” Michael Eric Luchetti Sr.
