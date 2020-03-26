Governor halts nonessential medical services amid face mask shortage, March 25
“So grateful this governor has the courage to do what is right during this pandemic. Proud to live in this state, more now than ever.” Ana Maria Galarraga
“That’s the way I feel about Jared Polis in Colorado.” Spotswood Shotton
“Does anyone know if things like mammograms/MRIs for cancer survivors (as part of our recommended ongoing yearly screenings) would be included in this? Thank you from a breast cancer survivor.” Kate Carswell
“I wonder if hearing aids will be one of them?” Judith Herrera
“Make your own masks! All you need is two hair ties and a bandana. Medics need these supplies.” Anna Medina
