Dozens rally against gentrification in Santa Fe Railyard, March 6
“Get over it. Murals are not meant to last, particularly outdoors ones. They are created in the moment and may last a few decades, but degrade over time. Creating new art space is not a destruction of culture. And the notion that the Vladems are somehow villains? Utterly ridiculous. They are major supporters of culture in this city. And then somehow poverty gets woven into this pitiful story. It’s such a mess that I can’t even follow it.” David Cartwright
“It’s not a pitiful story, Dave. It’s our culture and our history. Nothing pitiful about that. ‘Our public space matters, and when it starts to shift toward a romantic projection of what people want Santa Fe to be rather than what it actually is for the people from here, that’s a problem.’ Pretending to preserve our culture is where this comes from, bro.” Angel Ortiz
“Here are some numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau for 2019, pre-pandemic. Median income was just under $58,000, meaning that half of all households earn below that amount, half above. Per capita income is much lower at about $37,000; 13.5 percent of the population lives in poverty (more than one in eight persons in Santa Fe). Meanwhile, the median price of a home just passed $500,000 for the first time last fall.” Lee Vigil
“I’ve been fighting for preservation in my family neighborhood for 30-plus years. Also, let’s refer to it by its correct name — Barrio Guadalupe.” Claudia Chavez
“The nature of life is change. What these comments ignore is perhaps a family that bought the house for $20,000 40 years ago, now gets $1,000,000 for the property. ... Seems like no one is blaming them for selling.” Stan Biderman
