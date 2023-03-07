Changes may be afoot for Traditional Spanish Market, March 2
“We want Spanish Market to be put on by an organization that is respectful and knows the art of Spanish Market, the rules required and guidelines of the artists and does not have other priorities. Spanish Market cannot be forgotten.” Diana Lujan
“The article didn’t mention that in the winter of 2021, Charlie Carrillo put on a Winter Market show when SCAS decided they would not. In addition, in 2022, the Artist Alliance (a group of Spanish Market Artists focused on continuing our artistic traditions) rallied together ... and put on the Winter Market show. ... This is 100% a question of cultural self-determination. We don’t need Anglo American zookeepers; we need sincere allies who can understand us and support our struggle to maintain a marginalized culture in the face of tremendous outside pressures.” Oscar Oviedo
“After reading the article and comments from those interviewed, the Spanish Colonial Arts Society is in a tough position, spending resources and time on a money-losing enterprise while simultaneously being criticized. It’s no surprise people leave. For the sake of everyone involved, I hope something can be worked out.” Cynthia Lamb
“I was a member of the board of directors for 10 years and part of the close advisory group for nearly 20 years. ... Believe me, there is no consensus for creating an orphan Spanish Market, but it gets harder and harder to make ends meet. I am not offering any solutions here, but it isn’t helpful to point fingers at people who are trying to keep a worthy thing going.” Joseph Moure