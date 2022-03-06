She had ketchup in her veins and goodness in her heart, Ringside Seat, March 3
"I worked with Dora at that Lotaburger back in the summer of 1972 after my freshman year at UNM. Up until she retired, she always greeted me as an old friend when I'd see her at Lotaburger. What a sweet lady." Steve Terrell
"Thank you, Milan, for sharing the story of Dora Cordova. She was well remembered among the generations that lived in the neighborhood and frequented her establishment. She served us all so well. Regulars called her by her first name. May she rest in peace." K.T. Rivera
"Heartwarming remembrance of one of the the people who showed up every darned day." Sunday Tidwell
"I only went to that Lotaburger because of Dora being there so long. Somehow the burgers always stayed the same and were the best like I remember over the 39 years she was there." Magdalene Montoya
"Thanks, Milan, for this story. We need it — and the balancing perspective it gives that we must not take for granted the unsung heroes in our midst, while other desperate and deranged individuals are grabbing the headlines. May Dora Cordova rest in peace and her family know how much she was appreciated by those she served." Barbara Harrelson
