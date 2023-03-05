Governor suggests political fight over gun control could force special session, Feb. 28

"I’m curious if all of those commenting on this topic have 1) read the entire 2nd amendment which explicitly uses the term 'well-regulated militia,' and 2) if there are any regulations to promote gun safety these commenters would propose or accept?" Paul Johnson

"The 2nd was written in the King's English of that time, 1789. If you reference a dictionary of the Kings English of that time frame you will find that the term 'well-regulated' in regards to the military/militia was defined as 'well-equipped.' The founders realized that the government could not afford to equip the entire unorganized militia so enshrined in the the Constitution our un-infringed right to equip ourselves." Jerrie Eaton