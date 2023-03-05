Governor suggests political fight over gun control could force special session, Feb. 28
"I’m curious if all of those commenting on this topic have 1) read the entire 2nd amendment which explicitly uses the term 'well-regulated militia,' and 2) if there are any regulations to promote gun safety these commenters would propose or accept?" Paul Johnson
"The 2nd was written in the King's English of that time, 1789. If you reference a dictionary of the Kings English of that time frame you will find that the term 'well-regulated' in regards to the military/militia was defined as 'well-equipped.' The founders realized that the government could not afford to equip the entire unorganized militia so enshrined in the the Constitution our un-infringed right to equip ourselves." Jerrie Eaton
"I've changed my mind: I want New Mexico legislators to pass whatever they believe is "a gun control law". Then when SCOTUS throws it out because it is unconstitutional our NM legislators can try again. (The same result will occur.) But, by taking their time to draft and pass a 'gun control' law, they will lose time to pass other bills." Barry Rabkin
"Other than theater for public consumption, there's no point to passing unconstitutional laws. Our efforts, energy and resources are needed for real solutions." Joseph Cervantes
"If the current bill will not survive a constitutional ruling, an attempt to write one that will needs to be done. Those children that sat in the Rotunda deserve to know that our legislators will do everything they can to protect them from a mass shooting. Do not shut the door on children asking for a safe place to learn." Diane Gonzales
"I suggest that a possible reason why basic and widely supported regulation (extending applicability of background checks for example) continually fails to become law is due to poor marketing. Instead of writing legislation in the language of the gun control advocate, flip the script, and write the same objectives in the language of the gun owner. Confusion over auto vs semi auto, magazines, assault weapon, etc., would fall from the tree with this approach, resulting in legislation that changed the conversation." Pete Prince