State police ID crash victim as retired Las Vegas firefighter, March 3
"Of course, the ones who died are the ones who were a vital part of our community: a retired firefighter and police officer. Just heartbreaking." Shannon Gallegos
"Prayers and condolences to the family and friends of the victims." Laurajean Abeyta
"Crime rate is increasing in Santa Fe, and first responders are also direct victims when combating criminals in our community. My condolences to the police officer's and firefighter's families." Sonia Perez
"What a tragedy." Maria Rosenberg
“'It is unclear if the woman/victim knew the car thief.' Let’s hope it’s not another domestic dispute." Cydney Pacheco
"Rest in peace." Jenna Lucero de Saiz
