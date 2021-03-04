Police uncover ‘possible plot’ by militia to breach U.S. Capitol, March 4
“People, leave your political views out of this and wake up to see what they are doing. They’re keeping us out of our Capitols, making decisions without us. It’s not about security, it’s about power.” John Martinez
“Don’t you just love it? Sixteen spy agencies and they can’t tell us what is going on.” Joseph Hempfling
“Hardly a conspiracy when Jan. 6 has happened and the ‘perpetraitors’ are unrepentant self-styled militias in deep denial.” Alexander Brown
“Now who is posting the conspiracy theories? You don’t suppose this was leaked on purpose, do you?” Pam Walker
“The Russians are coming! Hide under the desk!” Don Sandoval
“What time should we expect this?” Carol Flint
“2:15 p.m. Parking in designated areas only.” Frederic Maloof
