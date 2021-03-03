Some liquor sellers object to proposed alcohol tax to fund New Mexico license overhaul, March 2
“Who else should pay it other than those who buy booze? You know it will be passed on to the consumer with an extra 15 percent added just because.” Scott Phillips
“This bill is rushed without any real grounded thought. All the mom and pop restaurant owners who played by the state rules and went into debt to get their liquor licenses mean nothing. Now this. Liquor stores have to raise their prices and get saturated in the market with people who have never owned a liquor license nor understand the responsibility of owning one. Also, as a diehard progressive, I see this bill as regressive.” Sophia Rea
“Sure, the Democrats promise more of this and more of that! Then segments of our businesses realize, ‘whoa, a tax increase.’ ” Paul Pacheco
“Legalize pot.” Samuel M. Herrera
