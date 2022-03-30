Santa Fe expanding airport terminal, parking, March 29
"The Santa Fe airport is laughable right now, whether it's parking, security, passenger areas or anything else for that matter. But the level of incompetence at the city is so high, one can only wonder whether the actual design of the expansion will work or whether it is just another city boondoggle of endless construction with no better outcome." David Cartwright
"What about the auto junkyard that you have to pass by to get to the airport? What an eyesore." Dawn Glankoff
"Totally agree with your comments. Makes an awful first impression for people arriving." Bob Reiner
"The Airport Advisory Committee Chairman (Councilor Chris Rivera) seriously needs to have a deep conversation with the neighbors to the south of the airport boundaries. The Traditional and Historical Communities of La Cieneguilla, La Cienega, Agua Fría Village, Piñon Hills, and even on Airport Road near N.M. 599 have been ignored by the city, county and state governments relating to any airport expansion projects since the early 1980s." Francisco Carbajal
"That place is a mess. Last time I went out there I had to park on a dirt mound. And the terminal made me feel claustrophobic." Michael Marvier
"Michael, do you enjoy the free parking? Have you ever walked a couple of miles to your terminal at DFW? The Santa Fe airport is a gem." Tobin Clark
"This is a welcome upgrade and will be a smart long-term investment/upgrade. Airline tickets from Santa Fe and Albuquerque are not that much different anymore, especially with direct links to major hubs (Dallas, Phoenix, Denver) for connections. I would suggest that they offer more covered parking, maybe even with solar panels. For longer trips that is the one aspect of Albuquerque that I consider." David Ford
