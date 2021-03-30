New Mexico sees widely varying county performances in administering vaccines, March 27
“I know so many young people who got their shots super early because friends and family work at the hospital. But they had access to it because there were leftovers every day. This is a case for the Texas method of ‘show up and get your shot.’ ” Margaret Eyler
“I remain gobsmacked that a public health crisis is a partisan issue, thanks in large part to the former guy. Anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers love to talk about their freedoms, but never seem to discuss their responsibilities. I hope enough people will be responsible so that those who aren’t won’t kill hundreds of thousands of more people.” Sabine Strohem
“It’s eye-opening but not surprised by the numbers of people that have actually received this novel vaccine. My family and I will not participate or be part of these statistics because nobody actually knows what the risks and long-term effects will be.” Karry Howard
“Do people there know that in fact Trump got his two vaccinations?” Mary Jensen
“The masks would disappear if everyone got their shot.” Bridgett May
“That will happen when everybody, worldwide, gets their shots.” Steve Martinez
“Bottom line: None of the COVID-19 vaccinations has yet to be approved by the FDA.” Miriam Canales Wissman
