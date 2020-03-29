We want to hear from you for a video re: COVID-19, March 26
“My number one concern is to keep my kids, my elderly parents, and myself healthy. After that, it is touching base with my sister in Albuquerque who has MS and is a grocery manager to keep tabs on her health.” Marvin Montoya
“Stay safe guys, down here is out of control, nobody would have expect such a mess. No country is prepared for this.” Ignacio Sanchez Nicolas
“I have my two dachshunds to keep me sane and on track. They rule the roost like drill sergeants!” Janice Lynn Epperson
“I just wish people would realize their decisions impact others, not just themselves. People don’t want to be inconvenienced but they are making the decision for the rest of us when they choose to go out. My husband’s coworker just returned from Mexico, threw a birthday party with 20+ people yesterday (because she didn’t want her one year old not to have one?) and came into work today like all was cool.” Jennifer O’Gara Gillmore
“Take it one day at a time. Sometimes one hour. Eating well, drinking plenty of water, sunshine and fresh air, music, tea, journaling and art is how I self-care.” Michelle Bower
“We will bounce back. Good thing the economy and manufacturing were at an all time high.” Lawrence Armijo
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.