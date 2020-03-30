Rio Arriba County sheriff accused of being drunk at standoff, March 26
“My question is, how did he get to the residence? [If] he drove ... why didn’t he get charged with a DWI?” Ray Martin
“The actions of this sheriff endangered the police officers and those living in his community.” Miranda Viscoli
“That [Sheriff] Lujan was [accused of being] drunk and injecting himself into a dangerous situation is problematic, for sure. But then again, how often have we seen law enforcement overreact in situations where the use of deadly force was absolutely unnecessary?” Alfred Chavez
