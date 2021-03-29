Haaland: ‘Frank conversation’ needed about protecting public lands, March 25
“The oil and gas industry have been morally bankrupt, politically corrupt and environmentally exploitative and destructive for going on a century now, especially when it comes to public lands. It’s good to see a public official in charge that is not one of their many lackeys.” Mark Stahl
“Everyone is someone’s lackey!” Maria Bautista
“During a period of transition, optimal decisions are never either/or. A well-thought-out plan for this transition should balance energy needs, employment needs with the urgent requirement to reduce carbon emissions. Acceleration of alternative energy development including government funded training for oil company employees in skills required for the new industries should be a fundamental requirement for the plan.” Dennis E. Burns
“Higher education and other programs in New Mexico depend on oil and gas extraction. Cut down on oil and gas, watch this state become even more bottom of the barrel.” Charles Ray Sanchez
“Thank you, Deb! Just no drilling anywhere near Chaco Canyon or any sacred lands! Have a great day.” Tom Wither
