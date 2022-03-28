Exhibit of religious items at Las Vegas museum sparks controversy, March 26
"I hope this exhibit gets opened; I will take my kids to Las Vegas to see it. I want them to know more about their history." Eva Lucero
"The KKK and Las Gorras Blancas and gorras are two different things, and I'm not sorry this is a part of Las Vegas history. You can't hide it and tweak it to make it what you want it to be." Katie Tapia
"This exhibit should go to the New Mexico History Museum. We must learn history in accordance with its timeline. The robber-barons of the 19th century are well-documented in New Mexico history. How the local people dressed while protesting the blatant loss of their land should not be the issue." Linda Dunning
"Museum directors and exhibit curators have to be very tactful and judicious in their preparations and presentations of things that could be associated with or confused with the Klan and its sub rosa enablers. It doesn't sound like that was the case with this exhibit." Floyd Cable
