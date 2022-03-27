Rio Rancho denies records requests in child’s death, March 23
“Gotta love that blue line.” Mark Ortiz
“What rights does a dead child have?” Richard Irell
“This clearly looks to me like a cover-up on the part of Rio Rancho and an attempt to stall as long as possible while this case works its way through the courts. Sad an initial story about an unfortunate tragic shooting is now one of a government cover-up and arrogant defiance in the face of settled IPRA law.” Khal Spencer
“There really are only specific grounds on which a governmental entity can refuse records — and implementing some other agency’s policy is not one of them. And it does not even need to be of ‘public interest.’ It simply needs to be a government document that is not protected under IPRA exceptions. Period.” Stefanie Beninato
“Waste taxpayer money fighting a lawsuit — good job.” Gail Odom
“What is Rio Rancho trying to hide?” Michael Scanlon
