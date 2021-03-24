Schumer vows vote on background checks after latest shooting, March 23
"Background checks — wimpy. Destroy all assault weapons." Lisa Glickman McDonough
"Anyone who needs an assault rifle is probably too mentally unstable to be allowed one." Daniel A. Brown
"A criminal or a mentally ill person who wants to kill will attempt to do so. They do not read laws and do not care about background checks." Charles Evans
"Make sure you include the fact that criminals don't care about your rules and background checks. They can just go buy guns from the same people they get their drugs from. All y'all are going to do is make sure law abidng citizens can't protect themselves." Lee Sundquist
"Cracking down on illegal gun sales could be a good idea." Connie C. Doughman
"Penalties and prison don’t seem to be the deterrent — maybe this problem needs to be addressed from the other side? Availability?" Richard Neel
"What epidemic?" Mike Peterson
"And to curb drunk driving take cars away from everyone." Mark Keil
"The shooter this week, PASSED a background check. It did nothing." John Burnett
"Their cowardice has become tiresome." Robert Capocchi
"#EndTheFilibusterChuck." Julia Maicki
"In all my 50 years I’ve never once seen a violent gun. In fact all the ones I have seen just set there. They can’t even load themselves or fire themselves. Who would have thought that an inanimate object would have emotions?" Troy Mallett
"Thank you, senator." Anthony Michael López
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.