A dramatic finish to New Mexico’s legislative session, March 20
“There is only one party responsible for the fact that there are barricades around the statehouse. And there is only one party complaining about the barricades around the statehouse. And it ain’t the Democrats.” Russell Scanlon
“Actually it is the Democrats that are responsible for the barricades and police around the Capitol — after all, they run the state, yes?” Bob Res
“Some kind of change to the rules should be done to prevent filibusters by Republicans. You may not call it a filibuster, but that is what it is. Get rid of it.” Dottie Butler
“There is no GOP. There’s only MAGA: the party of Trump.” Sabine Strohem
“Trump is not around anymore. You will have to find someone else to complain about, or are we stuck in the past?” Richard Reinders
“Thank goodness he’s not, but all of his supporters still think that he won the election! Fortunately gone but unfortunately not forgotten.” Philip Taccetta
