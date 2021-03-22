Anti-mask group protests at Santa Fe Railyard, Plaza, March 23
“I totally disagree with these people, but I support their right to express their opinions. And, to their credit, applaud them for respecting opposing opinions by offering to wear a mask if approached, keeping protest peaceful and basically respecting rights of others as well. It’s amazing: You can protest, keep it civil and spread your word just as far without going insane on the community.” Matt Ponteri
“Freedom to breathe as requirement for good health. Trust in the body’s own immunological wisdom.” KT Bach
“People, just wear the mask. You are totally disregarding the health of those around you. You are disrespectful of the health of those around you.” Irene Edwards
“Anti-mask brigade equals pro-pandemic brigade. These folks are going to wind up accomplishing the opposite of what they desire.” B. Rosen
