Police: Bank robbery suspect in Santa Fe arrested after chase, March 16
“Just another day in the City Different lately. Let’s be safe out there.” David Bangs
“Really sad that the new normal in my hometown is now not normal.” LeRoy Sanchez
“I like the photo with this article. A sign in the foreground says, ‘Keep Santa Fe Beautiful.’ The sign also features a small sticker that says ‘Go Home.’ And in the background is a crime scene crowded with cops and the damaged vehicle of a bank robber. I guess beauty is in the eye of the beholder.” Dan Frazier
“I’d like to know if police vehicles followed this car going the wrong way on Interstate 25. Of all the easy fixes we learned from the recent tragedy, this one is most obvious: Don’t send police vehicles the wrong way on an interstate highway.” John Cook
“Lil‘ Albuquerque.” Esteban Moreno
“Maybe Alert Santa Fe can develop a ‘wrong-way driver in high speed chase’ alert?” Emily Hartigan
