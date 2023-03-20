Turmoil at New Mexico cultural affairs office reflects festering problems, March 17
"I’m generally a supporter of MLG but this isn’t right. I’m disappointed." Philip Taccetta
"The people quoted in this story either are professionals who think the state should operate under the Civil Service rules of the federal government. (with its legal protections and sometimes its unions), or they are political appointees who survive at the sufferance of their patrons. Sounds like the latter had had enough of the former, hence the broom sweeping clean in the cultural affairs department. Bienvenidos á Nuevo Mejico?" Michael Welsh
"This issue is not about political power but about political judgment. The governor and DCA Secretary are legally permitted to terminate exempt employees, but too many people are asking how, when, and why Eric Blinman and others similarly situated employees were cavalierly dismissed with limited, if any due process rights." Jay Shapiro
"[Cabinet Secretary Debra] Garcia y Griego says that it is 'obvious' that the organizations she oversees would 'experience turnover' but nothing seems 'obvious' about the firing of someone as well-regarded in his field as Dr. Blinman." Frances Adams
"Almost every professional position in the private sector across the entire country is an 'at will' job. ... That being said, I can assure you that the type of termination and other follow up behaviors detailed in this story are huge red flags and would be the subject of a serious investigation in any legitimate largish private company." Kathy Krickhahn