Albuquerque police identify slain high school student; no one has been arrested, Feb. 25
“When will we start addressing the root cause? We have children and adults who are dysfunctional and don’t have the mental health skills to productively handle conflict, sadness, disappointment, etc. — it’s a condition of the heart that is nurtured or destroyed by the family environment they grow up in. New laws are not going to change this behavior.” Vicki Chavez
“Gun control.” Helen Sanchez
“People control. If someone used a bomb to kill someone, would you ask for ‘bomb’ control?” Michael Grimler
“Do something. Our youth don’t deserve to live like this.” Adrienne Kristen
