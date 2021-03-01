New low-risk status offers hope for New Mexico theaters, bars, Feb. 24
“Movie theaters are and have been open in virtually every other state (except New York and California, of course) with zero transmission associated with attending. New Mexicans and their government are like a child who rejoices when their overbearing mom grants them a piece of candy.” Margaret Eyler
“It was not one person who has been making the guidelines and recommendations. No one person has made the choices. The choices we have been making to protect the health and life of the population stem from a vast network of scientists, medical professionals, community leaders and the majority of educated citizens who have freely chosen to cooperate.” John Raifsnider
“Almost all of our COVID problems are, of course, due to the highly infectious virus itself. The rest of our problems relating to the highly infectious virus lays at the feet of people who don’t wear masks, remain socially distant, and wash their hands. The virus doesn’t follow a ‘playbook’ and will move where it wants regardless of the political orientation of the person it infects.” Barry Rabkin
100% of teachers return to rural Northern New Mexico district, Feb. 27
“Amazing! They know how to take care of people and still work at educating the students.” Agnes CdeBaca
“Hope the teachers were vaccinated first.” Terry Wilson
“Amazing!” Victoria Perea
“Dwayne Lujan, show this to your Mom, Ms. Connie is the best!” Kirsty Archuleta
“Fantastic.” Ned Jacobs
