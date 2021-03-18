Cowboys for Trump leader won’t resign his Otero County post, March 16
“What an embarrassment for Otero County.” Maria Soledad Martinez
“How do the folks in Otero County feel about him? Any outraged calls from constituents or other elected officials there? Genuinely curious.” Sarah Hart Coyle
“OK now, just get on your horse and ride off to the sunset like a good cowboy.” Jim Chase
“Very dangerous man. Hopefully, he can be removed somehow.” Lisa Barela
“I bet Donald ain’t checked on him one time.” Jeana D. Anderson
“Can’t wait until he is behind bars.” Stephanie Segura
“Stand strong.” Jacque McFarland
“I think he needs to get out of Dodge.” Lorraine Ruiz
“Couy Griffin needs to go — to prison. He helped stoke the fires of Trump’s armed insurrection against the United States and five people died as a result. Griffin didn’t kill them directly, but his actions did materially contribute. Send him to prison. Maybe he and the QAnon shaman can share a cell.” Robert Fields
“What happened to the investigation of Couy Griffin by the New Mexico attorney general? Also, who paid for Griffin’s trip to Washington, D.C.?” Monica Steidele
“Couy Griffin is proof positive that, in a democracy, people get the government they deserve. A sad commentary on Otero County.” John Cook
