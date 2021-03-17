Gas prices hit 31-month high in New Mexico, March 16
“It’s $4/gallon in Los Angeles right now, and it’s been as high as almost $5/gallon in the past, so I’d take Santa Fe prices any day.” Larry Roegge
“I’ll never forget the sticker shock when getting fuel after leaving Nevada for Death Valley on a road trip. Cali has been pretty high for awhile, I believe.” Michael Kuhl
“Gee, I wonder why? Could it possibly be the current administration’s fault?” Andrea Salazar
“It’s called economics 101. When demand is low, prices drop. When demand rises, so do prices. That’s why the price is up in the summer and generally lower in the winter, and why it rises around holidays. Also helps that the Saudis and Russians recently struck a deal to jack up the price of oil.” Terry O’Meara
“Why don’t we stop the construction of the Keystone pipe line? Oh, Biden already did that.” Julian Vigil
“For all the folks silly enough to blame this on Biden I would like to point out that if you remove those Trump flags from your truck or car your fuel mileage will increase enough to more than offset this normal price fluctuation.” Lawrence Pigman
“It was only a matter of time. I enjoyed it while it lasted.” Chris Ortega
“Read the article: OPEC decision, not the current administration.” Fran Walker
