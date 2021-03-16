Aid-in-dying bill poised to become law in New Mexico, March 15
“Probably doesn’t apply to women since they aren’t even able to decide if an abortion is right for them.” Michelle Balogh
“I hope very much this law will be in force should myself or my loved ones ever need it.” Laurie McPherson
“You honestly don’t know how wonderful this news is unless you’ve watched someone who was terminally ill die a painful and miserable death. Rest in peace, Daddy.” Amanda Apodaca
“If it doesn’t jibe with your religious beliefs, don’t do it. It’s that simple.” John David Jones
“After watching my parents struggle through the deterioration and natural death of their parents, I understand how dangerous assisted suicide is on many fronts. Dying is unimaginably difficult for that individual and those around them. However, the amount of love, growth and respect that is fostered by going through the entire process naturally — on physical, spiritual, emotional and psychological levels — is paramount.” Margaret Eyler
“That’s where the term comes from, ‘A culture of death!’ ” Paul Pacheco
