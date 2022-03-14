Shooting victim’s fiancée says, ‘He wasn’t a fighter,’ March 10
“Sad! What happened to the old days: When you had issues, there was always a ‘meet up’ place to throw down. Actually we respected one other after; nobody ever let it get this far. I’m just heartbroken because so many family members have been lost now.” Ralph A. Vigil II
“So awful, no matter whose fault. He didn’t have a gun. What ever happened to fighting fist-to-fist? Nobody knows how to do that anymore. Sending prayers to his family and friends. May he rest in peace.” Ruby Trujillo
“Grown men. Sad.” John David Jones
“First, why did this city worker have a gun in his car on city property? Did he already have something planned?” Kathy Anaya Romero
“Instead of videotaping a fight, try to stop it. That’s what I’ve done. Life is too short. My heart goes out to these families who are suffering.” Edwina Apodaca
“Anyone who would have tried to stop that fight likely would have been shot. You don’t know these days who has a gun. But I do see where you are coming from.” Sarah Osborne Hood
