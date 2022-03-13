Fatal shooting case in Santa Fe moved to high court, March 9
“Ruin your whole life for one stupid argument. Sad.” Bren Chavez
“So, if you’re sitting at a red light and someone pulls you out of your car and starts beating you, and you have a gun, what would you do?” Ronster Martinez
“Do we not have the right to defend ourselves?” Emilia Martinez
“You’ve got to look at the whole situation. ... They had just gotten out of work five minutes before the incident happened.” Scarlett King
“[Chris Vigil] was a wonderful man, referred to as a ‘gentle giant.’ He was a local many of us grew up with and respected. His wife is also a wonderful respectable woman in a lot of pain after losing her partner of 22 years. This riff between the men had been a long time coming (according to complaints filed with their mutual employer). ... Rest in peace, Chris.” Amanda Apodaca
“Again: How is this ‘road rage’?” Sabine Strohem
“It isn’t.” Heather Nordquist
