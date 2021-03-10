Santa Fe to begin planting more drought-resistant trees, March 7
“Maybe we should have a plan to clean up the city. There is so much trash by the court and police station on Cerrillos Road, it’s disgusting.” Mark Couch
“I recently learned that there are 518 medians in Santa Fe. They have six to eight employees who are in charge of cleaning those medians. That means trash and weeds.” Susan Dorn
“Please do not plant invasive trees like Chinese Elms! Get rid of Salt Cedars.” Agnes CdeBaca
“Hopefully they will replace the ones on Zia Road.” Amber Espinosa-Trujillo
“The trees get planted but never get watered. A good example is the Rodeo Road median, where they are all dying.” Susan Shanklin
“There are new varieties of elms that are fast-growing, drought resistant, beautiful and noninvasive.” Patricia Greathouse
“What is the drought-tolerant shade tree of choice?” Kevin Box
