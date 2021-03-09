Senate passes bill to keep New Mexico on daylight saving time, March 5
“Thanks to all who supported this bill. Doesn’t matter whether we stay on Standard or DLS — the switching needs to stop.” Martha Formosa
“Let’s please get rid of daylight saving time. I so much just want to keep waking up and going to bed at the same time and not artificially changing it. I want to keep the same time all year round. It causes physical strain for me to suddenly have to change it twice a year. This time change is left over from a more agrarian time and needs to be done away with.” Skye Goodrich
“The effect would be to move New Mexico to the adjoining time zone to the east for half the year, just as Arizona’s policy moves it to the adjoining zone to the west for half the year. The world will still turn on its axis.” Peter Neils
“It’s disruptive to go to daylight saving time and stay there. I always look forward to darker evenings in the winter, because it gives us all a rest. Night skies are so beautiful, and so is sitting by a fire reading a good book! It’s going against the natural biorhythms of the planet. So please, give it a rest and leave nature alone.” Yvonne Ricard
“We have more in common with Arizona and Colorado than Texas, and it would be better to be in sync with those two states (Colorado, some of the time).” P.J. Catanach
“Yes, please.” Marissa Christman
“Never DST is a better choice.” Thomas R. Campbell
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.