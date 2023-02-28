Newly elected Santa Fe County magistrate arrested on DWI charge, Feb. 26

“Lots of people are blaming politics, local or otherwise, but only one comment (so far) dares to address the real issues: Addiction and society’s emphasis on alcohol as a magic elixir against boredom, anger, sadness, trauma, etc. We made this monster. No one seems to want to acknowledge it exists, let alone slay it.” Lara Burns

“I remember, soon after he took the bench, his appalling decision to release a violent suspect without bond. If memory serves, that incident was domestic violence-related and required a SWAT call out. This article offers some insight to his background, and while all judges, everywhere, at every level, bring life experience to the bench, it would seem apparent this man’s personal ‘baggage’ is too extreme for his position.” MacKenzie Allen